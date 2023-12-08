Indian-origin motel owner shot dead in the US

Washington: A 46-year-old Indian-origin motel owner in Newport city in the US state of North Carolina was shot dead by a homeless trespasser, who barricaded himself inside a room at the property before taking his own life, police said.

Satyen Naik was discovered with a gunshot wound outside the motel when police arrived on the scene on Wednesday.

According to Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis, "Just after 10, the 911 centre received a call about an individual trespassing at the Hostess House."

Lewis was also quoted by The News-Times as saying, “A disturbance was heard in the background, and just following that a second call was received that an individual had been shot. Within moments officers arrived on scene."