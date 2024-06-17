Indian-origin woman killed, another injured after being shot at in US

New York: An Indian-origin woman was killed and another critically injured after they were shot in the US state of New Jersey, allegedly by a 19-year-old Indian-origin man, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred on June 12 in northeastern Middlesex County, the county prosecutor said in a press release.

Responding to the shooting report, officers located two female victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and airlifted them to the hospital in critical condition.

Jasvir Kaur, 29, of Carteret, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other victim, a 20-year-old woman, was in critical condition, it said.

The other victim was Kaur's cousin, according to CBS News.

"They're just laid out on the driveway. They weren't really moving," the report quoted a neighbour as saying.

Police arrested one Gaurav Gill later in the day in connection with the shooting.

He was on the run for hours and was cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about a half mile from where the shooting happened, the report said.