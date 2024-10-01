Home
Homeworld

Indian restaurant director banned for employing illegal workers in London

Mohammed Miah was found to have hired the workers who came from Bangladesh and did not have the right to work in the UK.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:27 IST
