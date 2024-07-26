Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian sentenced for 12 years for attempting to entice minor to engage in illegal sexual activity in US

According to information presented to the court, from September 20, 2022, to October 6, 2022, Aduru, an Indian national in the United States on a student visa, communicated via social media with a detective posing as a thirteen-year-old girl.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 04:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: Indian national Upendra Aduru, 32, has been sentenced in a federal court to 12 years in jail for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, a US Attorney said Thursday.

According to information presented to the court, from September 20, 2022, to October 6, 2022, Aduru, an Indian national in the United States on a student visa, communicated via social media with a detective posing as a thirteen-year-old girl.

During the communication, Aduru repeatedly expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with the purported thirteen-year-old and even sent the undercover detective several images of adult pornography.

Aduru also repeatedly sought to meet with the girl and eventually travelled to a park in Millcreek Township after setting up a meeting with the girl.

He was arrested after his arrival and a search of his phone revealed the social media communications between Aduru and the undercover detective, a media release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 July 2024, 04:01 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT