Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian who arrived in US illegally arrested for causing multi-vehicle crash in California

This is the second such case involving an Indian, who had been living illegally in the US and was arrested for causing a fatal accident while driving a commercial vehicle.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 03:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 03:54 IST
World newsUSCaliforniaIndiaAccidentArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us