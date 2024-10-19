Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

India's remaining diplomats 'clearly on notice': Canada's foreign minister

Calling out the notorious Bishnoi crime gang, the RCMP said top Indian officials were passing information about Sikh separatists to Indian organised crime groups who were targeting the activists.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 21:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 21:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanada

Follow us on :

Follow Us