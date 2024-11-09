Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts again, government to widen restricted zone

'The eruption accompanied by the ejection of hot lava and hot clouds to the west and northwest of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is still occurring,' said Muhammad Wafid, head of the volcanology agency.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 04:45 IST
World newsIndonesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us