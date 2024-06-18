Infographic | Global nuclear stockpiles

Beyond India's immediate neighbours, SIPRI noted that the US, Russia, the UK, France, North Korea and Israel continued to modernise their nuclear arsenals, with some even deploying new nuclear-capable weapon systems over the course of last year.

Interestingly, of the nations mentioned in the report, only India, China, and North Korea were reported to have added to their total stockpiles. Nuclear superpowers US and Russia, meanwhile, saw their overall tallies go down from 2023.

In all, SIPRI report put the tally of nuclear warheads at 12,121 as of January 2024, of which it said 2,100 warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles.

(With PTI inputs)