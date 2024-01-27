JOIN US
INS Visakhapatnam deployed to aid distressed vessel in Gulf of Aden

Responding promptly to the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam deployed its Ship's NBCD team, equipped with firefighting apparatus, to aid the crew in intensifying firefighting measures aboard the distressed MV, the Navy said.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 11:36 IST

INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer stationed in the Gulf of Aden, swiftly answered a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda yesterday night, the Indian Navy said on Saturday. The vessel, carrying 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew members, sought urgent assistance.

Responding promptly to the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam deployed its Ship's NBCD team, equipped with firefighting apparatus, to aid the crew in intensifying firefighting measures aboard the distressed MV, the Navy added.

More to follow...

(Published 27 January 2024, 11:36 IST)
