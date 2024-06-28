'Instability during flight', says South Korea as it releases video showing North Korean missile exploding early

Seoul: South Korea's military on June 28 released a video that it said showed a North Korean missile abnormally spiralling early in flight and exploding, a rare publicising of surveillance footage to dismiss the North's claim of a successful test.

Footage filmed by a thermal observation device with South Korean frontline units showed a projectile spiralling out of control on a irregular flight path, then disintegrating.

The South Korean military assessed that "instability during flight" led to the missile's explosion, it said in a statement on Friday, calling North Korea's claims of success as "deception and exaggeration to cover up the failure".