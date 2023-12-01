Investigators find train in Russian tunnel was blown up in 'terrorist act': Report

At 9.5 miles (15.3 km) long, the tunnel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline railway is Russia's longest, excluding urban underground railway tunnels.

Preliminary findings suggested that explosives had been placed beneath the train, Kommersant cited a source as saying. There were no casualties.

As Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on, Kyiv is trying to disrupt the Russian war machine after its own counteroffensive achieved only modest gains and it now finds itself on the defensive in some places.

Such an attack, more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles) from Ukraine, illustrates Kyiv's readiness to conduct sabotage deep inside Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify whether the rail route is used for military supplies.

Russian Railways had said the train was stopped when smoke was spotted coming from a tank containing diesel fuel.

It said rail traffic had been rerouted, slightly increasing journey time, but that transport had not been interrupted.

Moscow calls its Ukraine campaign a "special military operation".