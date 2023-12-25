Iran calls US intelligence tying it to Red Sea attacks 'baseless'

His comments on Saturday come as the Pentagon said a one-way drone fired from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, raising the question of whether a new risk area is opening to global vessels.

The attack struck the Chem Pluto — a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated vessel — on Saturday about 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, according to the Pentagon statement. There were no casualties and a fire on board the tanker has been extinguished.

Separately, US Central Command said two Houthi ballistic missiles were fired into the Southern Red Sea on Saturday, though no ships were reported to be impacted. US and UK forces also reported several incidents of ships being targeted by Houthi drones in both the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on ships the group believes are supportive of Israel have caused chaos in an area that accounts for some 12 per cent of global maritime trade. The world’s major container and oil shippers have been rerouting vessels away from the waterway. The strikes have roiled shipping markets and helped push up oil prices.