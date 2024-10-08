Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, regional countries

Ministers from Gulf Arab states and Iran attending a meeting of Asian nations hosted by Qatar centred their conversations around de-escalation, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 12:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 12:22 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us