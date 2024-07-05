Iranians vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy

Dubai: Iranians will vote in a run-off presidential election on Friday amid voter apathy and heightened regional tensions.

The run-off follows a June 28 ballot with historic low turnout, when over 60 per cent of Iranian voters abstained from the snap election for a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, following his death in a helicopter crash. The low participation is seen by critics as a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic.

Friday's vote will be a tight race between low-key lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Polls open at 8 am local time (0430 GMT) and close at 6 pm (1430 GMT), but are usually extended until as late as midnight. The final result will be announced on Saturday, although initial figures may come out sooner.