Iran's government fears its people more than Israel, says Netanyahu

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a direct message to Iranians on Tuesday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government feared the people of Iran more than Israel.</p><p>"That's why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams," he said in a video message. "Well, I say to you this: Don't let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi," he said, referring to the women's rights movement in Iran.</p><p>"Don't lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you," Netanyahu said.</p><p>In his message, he referred to Iran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, saying it cost about $2.3 billion of "your precious money" but caused marginal damage in Israel.</p>.'We will die from hunger': Gazans decry Israel's UNRWA ban.<p>Israel hit back on Iran on Oct. 26.</p><p>Netanyahu has made previous appeals addressing the Iranian people directly, as well as to civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.</p><p>He said life in Iran could be different if the country were free and that funds could be used education, roads, water and hospitals instead of war.</p><p>"But that's what Khamenei's regime denies you every single day. They obsess about destroying Israel, rather than about building Iran," he said.</p><p>"I know that you don’t want this war. I don’t want this war either. The people of Israel don’t want this war."</p>