Irish police make 34 arrests after Dublin rioting

Police guarded looted stores and firefighters cooled down smouldering vehicles in the heart of Dublin's city centre early on Friday after hours of riots which Police Commissioner Drew Harris said he expected to lead to many more arrests.

Police blamed far-right agitators for starting the violence after a small group of anti-immigrant protesters arrived at the scene of the stabbing beside the main thoroughfare of O'Connell Street and clashed with police.

Police have not commented on the nationality of a man detained in connection with the stabbings but there was immediate speculation online that he was foreign.

"We have not seen a public order situation like this before," Harris told a news conference, adding that there would be a very heavy police presence in the city on Friday.

"I think that we've seen an element of radicalisation. We have seen a group of people who take literally a thimble full of facts and make a bathtub of hateful assumptions and then conduct themselves in a way which is riotous and disruptive to our society."

It took officers several hours to regain control after a group of local youths joined the protestors, some of whom were shouting "get them out", with one carrying a sign saying "Irish Lives Matter". The crowd grew to around 200 to 300 people.

People were urged to stay away from large parts of the city during the height of the violence. Harris said 13 shops were damaged or looted, 11 police cars damaged and destroyed along with three buses and a tram. One officer was seriously injured.