Irked by questions on marriage, man beats senior citizen to death in Indonesia's Sumatra

A 60-year-old man was brutally murdered by a person aged 45 years in the South Tapanuli regency of North Sumatra in Indonesia on July 29, after the latter allegedly lost his cool over repeated questions by the elderly on getting married.

As per a report in The Straits Times, the victim in this case kept asking the 45-year-old as to why he wasn't married, irking the latter to such an extent that he took the drastic step. The accused has been identified as one Parlindungan Siregar who visited the victim Asgim Irianto's house on July 29.

As soon as Irianto opened the door, Siregar is said to have struck the former with a wooden stick without uttering a word or the reason. The elderly man, who was a retired civil services servant, rushed out of his house and started running to evade the attack.