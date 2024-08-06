Irked by questions on marriage, man beats senior citizen to death in Indonesia's Sumatra

A 60-year-old man was brutally murdered by a person aged 45 years in the South Tapanuli regency of North Sumatra in Indonesia on July 29, after the latter allegedly lost his cool over repeated questions by the elderly on getting married.
As per a report in The Straits Times, the victim in this case kept asking the 45-year-old as to why he wasn't married, irking the latter to such an extent that he took the drastic step. The accused has been identified as one Parlindungan Siregar who visited the victim Asgim Irianto's house on July 29.
As soon as Irianto opened the door, Siregar is said to have struck the former with a wooden stick without uttering a word or the reason. The elderly man, who was a retired civil services servant, rushed out of his house and started running to evade the attack.
However, after a brief chase on the street, the accused is said to have bashed Irianto's head in with the stick. Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung was quoted by local media as saying that the details of the entire incident were based on a statement given by the victim's wife.
Being hit hard on his head, Irianto fell on the street after which the accused is said to have struck the elderly man repeatedly. Eventually, locals in the neighbourhood rushed and stopped Siregar. Irianto, however, succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.
Siregar was arrested within an hour of the attack. When the police were interrogating the accused, he told the cops that he was 'determined' to beat Irianto to death because he was hurt by the many times the elderly man had questioned him regarding his marital status.
Published 06 August 2024, 14:54 IST