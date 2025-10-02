Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel blocks main road to Gaza City, gives residents last chance to leave

The United Nations estimates that 600,000-700,000 people are still inside Gaza City, after up to 400,000 fled in the past few weeks as Israeli forces have advanced, destroying buildings in their path.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:13 IST
World newsIsraelGazablockade

Follow us on :

Follow Us