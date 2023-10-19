Israel-Hamas War Live: Israeli forces storm locations in Ramallah, West Bank; several feared dead
Good morning, readers! Israeli PM Netanyahu has said that Biden promised 'major military aid' in a high stakes meeting with his counterpart. The Gaza hospital explosion has led to protests across the world and threat of border conflagration in Middle East has heightened. Palestinian authorities have claimed that Gaza strip has completed depleted its medical stock, while injured count inflates to over 12000. Catch this, and the latest action from ground zero only with DH.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 03:30 IST
Highlights
03:0719 Oct 2023
Israel confirms new attack on Hezbollah positions in Lebanese side of restive border
02:5319 Oct 2023
Israeli forces have stormed various locations in Ramallah, West bank; several feared dead
02:2519 Oct 2023
Biden says humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt may begin as soon as Friday, reports The Times of Israel
02:2519 Oct 2023
UK’s Rishi Sunak heads to Israel for meetings with Netanyahu, Herzog, reports The Times of Israel
Almost 300 pleading for cease-fire in Capitol Hill arrested, reports NYT
The rally was organized by two Jewish anti-Zionist groups, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, and about 400 of their members assembled inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, led by about 25 rabbis reading testimonials from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and reciting prayers. Outside, hundreds more chanted, “Cease-fire now,” and sang in Hebrew and English.
About 300 Pleading for Cease-Fire Were Arrested on Capitol Hill, Organizers Say
A protestor blows on a shofar horn as demonstrators around her are detained by US Capitol police officers during a civil disobedience action organized by a group called "Jewish Voice for Peace," calling for a cease fire in Gaza, while occupying the rotunda of the Cannon House office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, October 18, 2023.
Israel confirms new attack on Hezbollah positions in Lebanese side of restive border
IDF said that targets included an observation point facing the sea, from which anti-tank missiles had been fired at Rosh HaNikra, in northwest Israel, reports Al Jazeera
A Hezbollah supporter carries a banner depicting Hezbollah senior official Sayyed Hashem Safieddine during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 18, 2023.
According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli Defense Force reportedly carried out an Air stike in Southern Syria in the intervening night which resulted in destruction of a Hezbollah Military Convoy
Israeli forces have stormed various locations in Ramallah, West bank; several feared dead
Middle East Eye reports that Israeli forces stormed the village of Budrus, located in the district of Ramallah, on Thursday and killed a young man named Gebriel Awad while wounding another, according to the Wafa news agency.
In the Dheisheh Camp, located south of Bethlehem, Israeli forces shot dead another young Palestinian, Ahmed Saduq, who died from a bullet wound to the head, several outlets reported.
Biden calls Sissi on way home from Israel to discuss Gaza humanitarian aid, reports the Times of Israel
Biden says humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt may begin as soon as Friday, reports The Times of Israel
UK’s Rishi Sunak heads to Israel for meetings with Netanyahu, Herzog, reports The Times of Israel
(Published 19 October 2023, 02:44 IST)