Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US VP Harris dials UAE and Bahrain leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza

Hamas turned a mosque into a rocket launching compound.
02:5607 Nov 2023
The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion.
02:5607 Nov 2023
Hamas says it welcomes move by South Africa to recall diplomats from Israel (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)
02:5607 Nov 2023
The UAE will establish a field hospital in Gaza (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)
02:5607 Nov 2023
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages, but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure (Reuters)
02:5607 Nov 2023
WATCH: Hamas turned a mosque into a rocket launching compound.
This is yet another example of Hamas’ shameless exploitation of civilian areas for its terrorist activities. pic.twitter.com/TvKsCdabO4