JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US VP Harris dials UAE and Bahrain leaders to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza

Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5607 Nov 2023

Hamas turned a mosque into a rocket launching compound.

02:5607 Nov 2023

The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion.

02:5607 Nov 2023

Hamas says it welcomes move by South Africa to recall diplomats from Israel (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

The UAE will establish a field hospital in Gaza (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages, but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure (Reuters)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Hamas turned a mosque into a rocket launching compound.

02:5607 Nov 2023

The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion.

02:5607 Nov 2023

Hamas says it welcomes move by South Africa to recall diplomats from Israel (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

The UAE will establish a field hospital in Gaza (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Hezbollah fighter death toll rises to 63 (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Israel's foreign ministry says relations with Jordan are of strategic importance for both countries, amid rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

The Palestine Red Crescent says two rockets struck near Al-Quds Hospital (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Bahrain parliament's deputy speaker says members of the body are lobbying to reverse normalization of relations with Israel (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:5607 Nov 2023

Next package of US military aid to the IDF will be composed of $320 million worth of precision bombs (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

(Published 07 November 2023, 02:56 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on