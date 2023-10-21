Israel-Hamas War Live: Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

Credit: X/@ani_digital
Four bodies of the 10 Nepalese students killed when Hamas launched a sudden strike at a farm in Israel's Kibbutz early this month would be arriving here on Sunday, said an official of the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
Read more
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that they received a warning from Israeli forces to 'immediately evacuate' Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital, which currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians.
Read more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the situation in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Trudeau's office said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" in Gaza, signaling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave after Hamas released two US hostages. The Islamist group Hamas on Friday released US mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on October 7.