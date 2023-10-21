JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

Track all the updates of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, only with DH.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 02:57 IST

Highlights
24:3321 Oct 2023

Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

24:3321 Oct 2023

Canada's Trudeau discusses Israel-Hamas war with Saudi crown prince

24:3321 Oct 2023

Israel vows to 'fight until victory' after Hamas releases two US hostages

02:5721 Oct 2023

Biden requests $105 billion from Congress for aid in Israel, Ukraine

Credit: X/@ani_digital

02:3721 Oct 2023

Bodies of four Nepalese students killed in Israel-Hamas conflict to arrive on October 21

Four bodies of the 10 Nepalese students killed when Hamas launched a sudden strike at a farm in Israel's Kibbutz early this month would be arriving here on Sunday, said an official of the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Read more

24:3321 Oct 2023

Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that they received a warning from Israeli forces to 'immediately evacuate' Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital, which currently houses over 400 patients and 12,000 displaced civilians.

Read more

24:3321 Oct 2023

Canada's Trudeau discusses Israel-Hamas war with Saudi crown prince

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the situation in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Trudeau's office said.

24:3321 Oct 2023

Israel vows to 'fight until victory' after Hamas releases two US hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "fight until victory" in Gaza, signaling no pause in his military's bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave after Hamas released two US hostages. The Islamist group Hamas on Friday released US mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on October 7.

(Published 21 October 2023, 02:26 IST)
