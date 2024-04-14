JOIN US
Homeworld

Israel: Iran launched more than 200 drones, missiles in ongoing salvo

A small number of the dozens of ground-to-ground Iranian missiles struck Israel, wounding a girl and causing light damage to a military installation in the south, armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said early on Sunday.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 01:23 IST

Jerusalem: Iran has launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel since Saturday, the Israeli military said, describing many of the incoming threats as having been intercepted away from Israel's borders but adding that the salvo was ongoing.

A small number of the dozens of ground-to-ground Iranian missiles struck Israel, wounding a girl and causing light damage to a military installation in the south, armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said early on Sunday.

(Published 14 April 2024, 01:23 IST)
World news Iran Israel

