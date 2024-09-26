Israel-Lebanon tensions LIVE: Hezbollah, IDF exchange heavy fire as Tel Aviv rejects ceasefire proposal
Hello readers. Tensions continue between Israel and Lebanon, with a ground invasion looking imminent—efforts at a ceasefire have failed, with the Israeli Foreign Minister rejecting the US and France-led proposal. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "instructed the IDF to continue the fighting with full force", adding that "the fighting in Gaza will continue until all the goals of the war are achieved." India, among many other countries including the US, urged citizens to evacuate from Lebanon. At least 51 people were killed and 223 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, the Lebanese health minister said, while the Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had shot down a Hezbollah missile fired at Tel Aviv. As tensions escalate, stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the conflict.
3 dead, 17 injured in Lebanon's Tyre after missile strikes
The Lebanese Health Ministry, in multiple posts on X, said three people have been killed and 17 wounded in Israeli air raids in the area of Tyre, in southern Lebanon.
They confirmed that:
One was killed and three wounded in Qana.
Two were killed and one wounded in Cadmus.
Five were wounded in Burj al-Shamali.
Four were wounded in Tyre.
Two were wounded in al-Qalila.
One was wounded in Hanawiya.
One was wounded in Houmayri.
16:0426 Sep 2024
Hezbollah has said in a statement it launched a “barrage of missiles” on Israel’s military facilities
News Agency Al Jazeera reported that in a statement, Hezbollah has said that it launched a “barrage of missiles” on Israel’s Rafael military facilities, in the Zevulun area, north of Haifa.
Israel’s army has not confirmed this strike but earlier said that 45 rockets had been launched from Lebanon.
15:5626 Sep 2024
Israeli strike hits border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on Syrian side: Lebanese transport minister
According to Reuters, The Lebanese transport minister said that Israel has conducted an air strike and hit the border crossing between Lebanon and Syria on Syrian side.
"Hezbollah uses these means of warfare against the citizens of the State of Israel," the military said. "The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."