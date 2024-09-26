Israel-Lebanon tensions LIVE: Hezbollah, IDF exchange heavy fire as Tel Aviv rejects ceasefire proposal

Hello readers. Tensions continue between Israel and Lebanon, with a ground invasion looking imminent—efforts at a ceasefire have failed, with the Israeli Foreign Minister rejecting the US and France-led proposal. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "instructed the IDF to continue the fighting with full force", adding that "the fighting in Gaza will continue until all the goals of the war are achieved." India, among many other countries including the US, urged citizens to evacuate from Lebanon. At least 51 people were killed and 223 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, the Lebanese health minister said, while the Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had shot down a Hezbollah missile fired at Tel Aviv. As tensions escalate, stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the conflict.