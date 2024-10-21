Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel lists demands to US to end Lebanon war: Report

A US official reportedly said it was highly unlikely Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 04:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 04:38 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us