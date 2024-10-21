Israel lists demands to US to end Lebanon war: Report

<p>Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, <em>Axios</em> reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.</p><p>Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, <em>Axios</em> reported, citing an Israeli official.</p><p>Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conlfict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-3236304">Track live updates from the West Asia conflict here</a></em></p><p>A US official told <em>Axios</em> it was highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.</p><p>The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report added.</p>