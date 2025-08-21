Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel maintains military pressure on Gaza City ahead of planned offensive

The plan to seize Gaza City was approved this month by the security cabinet, which Netanyahu chairs, even though many of Israel's closest allies have urged the government to reconsider.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 16:31 IST
IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuWorldGazaInternational Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us