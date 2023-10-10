Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: Joe Biden to make remarks on Israel situation today
Israel's troops are still battling to clear out Hamas' gunmen more than two days after they burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage, and the army said it would soon go on the offensive after the biggest mobilisation in Israeli history. To track latest updates from the Israel-Palestine crisis, stay tuned to DH.
Israel's Channel 13 reports that the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory
01:3510 Oct 2023
US President Joe Biden will make remarks regarding the situation in Israel on Tuesday at 1 pm ET (1700 GMT), CBS News reported, citing an unnamed White House official.
01:3510 Oct 2023
Israeli airstrikes hit marketplace and mosques in Gaza, killing Dozens
03:1210 Oct 2023
Madonna tweets in support of Israel
What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence.… pic.twitter.com/KHvMvdL8sg
Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza
Credit: Reuters
03:0110 Oct 2023
Among American Jews, 'you see a lot of broken spirits' after attacks
The deadly attacks and kidnappings in Israel this weekend shocked Jews across the United States, leading to tightened security at American synagogues, the cancellation of some holiday celebrations and a sense of horror and helplessness amid concern for relatives and fears of more violence to come. The brutal assault by Hamas, which killed more than 900 Israelis and prompted retaliatory strikes that have killed nearly 700 Palestinians, comes amid a disturbing stream of antisemitic speech and attacks in the United States and globally, which have put synagogues and Jewish institutions on edge. (NYT)
02:5710 Oct 2023
Israel's military says it has struck 1,707 targets so far in Gaza