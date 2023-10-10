Home
world

LIVE
Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: Joe Biden to make remarks on Israel situation today

Israel's troops are still battling to clear out Hamas' gunmen more than two days after they burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage, and the army said it would soon go on the offensive after the biggest mobilisation in Israeli history. To track latest updates from the Israel-Palestine crisis, stay tuned to DH.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 03:12 IST

Highlights
02:3610 Oct 2023

Israel's Channel 13 reports that the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory

01:3510 Oct 2023

US President Joe Biden will make remarks regarding the situation in Israel on Tuesday at 1 pm ET (1700 GMT), CBS News reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

01:3510 Oct 2023

Israeli airstrikes hit marketplace and mosques in Gaza, killing Dozens

03:1210 Oct 2023

Madonna tweets in support of Israel

03:1010 Oct 2023

A KC-767A Aerial-Refueling Tanker from the Italian Air Force just landed in Tel Aviv. These planes can also be used for transporting goods

reports - @visegrad24

[object Object]

Credit: X/@visegrad24

03:0510 Oct 2023

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza

[object Object]

Credit: Reuters

03:0110 Oct 2023

Among American Jews, 'you see a lot of broken spirits' after attacks

The deadly attacks and kidnappings in Israel this weekend shocked Jews across the United States, leading to tightened security at American synagogues, the cancellation of some holiday celebrations and a sense of horror and helplessness amid concern for relatives and fears of more violence to come. The brutal assault by Hamas, which killed more than 900 Israelis and prompted retaliatory strikes that have killed nearly 700 Palestinians, comes amid a disturbing stream of antisemitic speech and attacks in the United States and globally, which have put synagogues and Jewish institutions on edge. (NYT)

02:5710 Oct 2023

Israel's military says it has struck 1,707 targets so far in Gaza

02:5210 Oct 2023

Israel is deploying troops and tanks towards the border with Lebanon

02:5210 Oct 2023

Axios reports that the UAE has warned Syria not to get involved in the Israel-Hamas war

02:5110 Oct 2023

Argentina says seven of its nationals are among the dead in Israel

02:4710 Oct 2023

Senior Hamas official denies involvement of Iran and Hezbollah in its attack

02:4710 Oct 2023

Al Jazeera reports that several journalists have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

(Published 10 October 2023, 02:36 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineUS news

