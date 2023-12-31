Israel ready to allow aid ships to Gaza

Israel is prepared to let ships deliver aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip "immediately" as part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, the Israeli foreign minister said on Sunday, naming four European countries as potential participants.

Under the arrangement first suggested by Nicosia in November, cargo would undergo security inspection in the Cypriot port of Larnaca before being ferried to the Gaza coast, 370 km (230 miles) away, rather than through neighbouring Egypt or Israel.

If the plan goes ahead, it would mark the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after militant Hamas Islamists seized control of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has described the corridor as a means of ending its civilian ties to Gaza, where it has been waging an 12-week-old offensive in retaliation for a cross-border killing and kidnapping spree by Hamas gunmen.

With hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians displaced, the idea may also go some way toward meeting a UN Security Council resolution of Dec. 22 calling for expanded humanitarian relief mechanisms.