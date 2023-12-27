Israel returns 80 bodies to Gaza after confirming they're not Israeli hostages

Gaza: Israel has returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Israel said it was returning the bodies after confirming that they were not Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

The ministry said the bodies were buried and the authorities recorded details to help with later identification. Gaza authorities were trying to figure out when and where the men were killed and who they were.

Israel government says the aim of its offensive in Gaza is to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a ceasefire in the 11-week-old war. Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages on October 7 in the deadliest day in Israeli history.