Israel says it killed two Palestinian militants in the West Bank

Ramallah: Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian gunmen in an exchange of fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israel police said.

The two men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and opened fire at the Israeli forces during an attempt to arrest them in the town of Qalqilia, the police statement said.

"Handguns were found on the two terrorists. One of the neutralised terrorists was planning to carry out an attack in the area," the statement said.