Homeworld

Israel says will respond to Iran's missile and drone attack

Iran's attack was a response to the killing of seven Iranian officers in a strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1.
Last Updated 15 April 2024, 20:12 IST

Jerusalem: Israel will respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack on its territory, the military chief of staff said on Monday.

"This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response," Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, speaking from the Nevatim air force base in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in the attack.

(Published 15 April 2024, 20:12 IST)
World newsIranIsrael

