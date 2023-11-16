Israel seizes Gaza Strip hospital that became a symbol of the war itself

Jerusalem: Since Israel’s ground troops invaded the Gaza Strip 19 days ago, the fate of its war has become largely entwined with the fate of the territory’s largest hospital.

Israeli soldiers on Wednesday morning stormed that hospital, Shifa, searching its corridors and rooms for evidence to support Israel’s assertion that the sprawling medical complex doubles as a secret military command center. Over the course of the day, they hunted for weapons and interrogated those they found inside, according to Israeli officials and Palestinians at the hospital.

The early-morning raid was seen by both sides as a watershed moment in the conflict, capable of shaping the pace and extent of the war.

Israel says Shifa, in Gaza City, conceals an underground military base and has presented its capture as a key metric of Israeli success. The Israelis also say that Hamas’ use of the hospital highlights how the group defends itself with human shields.

Hamas and the hospital’s leadership have denied the Israeli assertions. Shifa, they say, is nothing other than a medical center and sanctuary for thousands of people uprooted by Israel’s strikes on Gaza. For Palestinians, the Israeli military’s focus on a major hospital, when such facilities are typically off-limits during times of war, is proof of its disregard for Palestinian life.

What Israel finds — or doesn’t — in the hospital could affect international sentiment about the invasion and influence the negotiations taking place on freeing more than 200 hostages being held by Hamas.

Eighteen hours after the raid on the hospital began, the Israeli military released photos and video that it said backed its assertions. It distributed images of 13 guns that it said its soldiers had discovered in the hospital, as well as a statement saying that it had found a military command center in the hospital’s MRI unit.