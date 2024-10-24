Home
Israel strikes Damascus, military site near Homs, Syrian defence ministry says

The Israeli strikes targeted the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa and a military site in the Homs countryside, killing one soldier and injuring seven other people.
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:24 IST

