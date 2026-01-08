Menu
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire

The military said the projectile did ⁠not cross into Israeli territory ‌and that the launch site was struck shortly after the attempt was detected.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 10:44 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 10:44 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

