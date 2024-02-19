Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa

Jerusalem: Israel will restrict some access for Muslim worshippers to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque during the upcoming Ramadan holy month according to security needs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

The Hamas militant group, Israel's main enemy in the Gaza war, denounced the proposed restrictions and called on Palestinians to mobilise against them.

Al Aqsa, one of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims, sits on a hilltop in Jerusalem's Old City at a location also revered by Jews as the site of their temples of biblical times. Rules about access to the site have been a frequent source of tension, particularly during holidays including Ramadan, which begins this year on or around March 10.