Israeli bulldozers flatten miles in the West Bank

Rights groups have also tracked Israeli forces’ intensifying use of airstrikes in the West Bank, which they say violates international law. “They are imposing conditions, materially and psychologically, that make people feel: Gaza is coming to you,” said Shawan Jabarin, the director of Al-Haq, a rights group based in the West Bank. “There is a feeling among Palestinians across the West Bank that what is coming is very bad — that it will be a plan to kill and expel us.”