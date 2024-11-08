Israeli fans assaulted: Amsterdam cops detain 10 over 'anti-semitic' attack

<p>Amsterdam: Amsterdam police on Friday said ten people were in custody after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israeli-football-fans-attacked-in-amsterdam-after-europa-league-match-netanyahu-sends-two-planes-to-bring-them-back-3267738">were attacked</a> by what Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described as "anti-semitic hit-and-run squads".</p><p>"This is a very dark moment for the city, for which I am deeply ashamed," Halsema said at a news conference.</p><p>"Anti-semitic criminals attacked and assaulted visitors to our city, in hit-and-run actions," Halsema said, adding perpetrators had managed to escape a large police presence.</p>