Israeli forces rescue four live hostages from Gaza, military says

A video of Argamani receiving a telephone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog was distributed by his office. "I am so happy to be here. Thank you for everything, thank you for this moment," said a smiling Argamani, sitting with her father in a hospital room.

In another video, speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Argamani said, "I am very moved. I haven't heard Hebrew for so long."

Earlier video of Argamani reunited with her father showed her smiling and embracing him.

She was kidnapped along with her boyfriend Avinatan Or from the Supernova festival on the morning of Oct. 7. Her boyfriend is still believed to remain in captivity.