Israeli hostage, 71, still stunned by reality of rescue

Tel Aviv: An explosion woke Luis Har in the middle of the night, and he rolled off his mattress seeking cover. This was it, he thought, expecting the building where he was being held captive to collapse.

Then came the massive gunfire. And someone shouted his name and called out: "It's the IDF, we've come to take you home."

It was surreal, Har said of his February 12 rescue by Israeli special forces after more than four months in Hamas captivity.

"On the way I even asked one of the soldiers - 'Tell me, are you sure we're not in a movie?' Because I wasn't sure. So much had happened. Is it real, is it not real," Har said. "Even today, I don't know what is real and what is not."

Har, now 71, was taken hostage in Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel. He and four relatives, one his partner's teenage niece who brought her dog, were grabbed at gunpoint from a house in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and taken to Gaza.