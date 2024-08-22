Israeli military intelligence head leaves post, takes responsibility for October 7 failure

Jerusalem: Israel's outgoing head of military intelligence took responsibility for his country's failures to defend its border on October 7 at his resignation ceremony on Wednesday.

Major General Aharon Haliva, a 38-year veteran of the military, announced his resignation in April and was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

"The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault," Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday, and he called for a national investigation "in order to study" and "understand deeply" the reasons that led to the war between Israel and Hamas.