JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad command centre operating at Gaza hospital

Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by Hamas and other militant groups as bases, and has released videos and pictures supporting the claim. Hamas and medical staff deny this.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 13:09 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: Israel's military said on Sunday it carried out an airstrike against a command centre operated by the armed Islamic Jihad group in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"The command centre and terrorists were struck precisely, intended on minimising harm to uninvolved civilians in the area of the hospital," the military said. "The Al-Aqsa hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected."

Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by Hamas and other militant groups as bases, and has released videos and pictures supporting the claim. Hamas and medical staff deny this.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 March 2024, 13:09 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT