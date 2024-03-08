Israeli officials mull arming some Gaza civilians as aid security crumbles: Report

The Prime Minister's office declined to comment on the report, which came a week after dozens of Palestinians were killed in an incident in which crowds surrounded a convoy of aid trucks entering northern Gaza and troops opened fire.

The incident underlined the chaotic conditions in which aid has been delivered into Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of the growing threat of famine after more than five months of war.

"We were not carrying weapons or anything, we are civilians. We wanted to get food because we are starving here in Gaza," said Mustafa Lolo, who said he was shot in the legs trying to get aid.

On Friday, the Israeli military released the results of a review of the circumstances behind the February 29 truck convoy incident and repeated that troops had only fired at individuals they felt posed a threat.

"The command review found that IDF troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy, but did fire at a number of suspects who approached the nearby forces and posed a threat to them," it said in a statement.