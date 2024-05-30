Israeli spy chief threatened ICC prosecutor investigating crimes against humanity in occupied Palestinian territories: Report

Cohen's efforts to court Bensouda are said to have begun in the same year of the preliminary examination. Israel does not recognise the court's jurisdiction.

Cohen, formerly Netanyahu's national security adviser, was appointed Director of the Mossad by the prime minister in 2016. According to the report, Cohen first met Bensouda at the Munich Security Conference in 2017. He later 'ambushed' Bensouda at a meeting with Joseph Kabila, then President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in New York in 2018. Although it is unclear why, Kabila is said to have facilitated Cohen's 'ambush' and 'intimidation tactics'.

Two sources told The Guardian that when Bensouda asked Cohen how he had her number, he responded, “Did you forget what I do for a living?”. Initially, Cohen is said to have “tried to build a relationship” with the prosecutor, playing the “good cop”. However, Cohen resorted to “threats and manipulation” once it became evident that persuasion would not work in making the prosecutor yield. Bensouda then confided in "a small group of senior ICC officials" about Cohen's increasingly "threatening behaviour".