Israeli strike on Beirut killed 31, Lebanese ministry says

The attacks on communications devices were widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Hezbollah-aligned transport minister Ali Hamieh told reporters at the scene of Friday's strike that at least 23 people were still missing.

“The Israeli enemy is taking the region to war,” he said. The ministry had dispatched vehicles and equipment to help rescuers dig through the collapsed buildings. “We’ve been taking out women and children from under the rubble,” he said.

Hezbollah confirmed Aqil's death in a statement just after midnight that called him "one of its top leaders".

It said overnight that 15 other members were also killed, including senior commander Wahbi, who oversaw the military operations of the Radwan special forces during the Gaza war until early 2024.

The Friday afternoon strike targeted a building next door to a nursery, which suffered impact from the strike, a security source said on Friday.

A second security source said multiple missiles slammed into the opening of a building's garage. The explosion tore into the building's lower levels as Aqil met other commanders inside.

In a brief statement on Friday evening carried by Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's goals were clear and its actions spoke for themselves.