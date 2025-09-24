Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City as Trump talks peace

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reported attack on the shelter, where footage obtained by Reuters showed people sifting through the rubble.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:45 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us