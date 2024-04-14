Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Jerusalem: The first direct attack on Israel by arch foe Iran has shaken Israelis and left them fearful that a bigger war is looming.

While the population has long been used to sirens warning of attacks from Iranian-backed Hamas, the hundreds of drones and missiles sent from Iran over Saturday night marked a new element in the over-lapping Middle East conflicts.

Israel reported modest damage on Sunday after the military said it shot down almost all of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran.

But the attack still rattled Israelis, whose army has fought the Palestinian Hamas for years in Gaza but never engaged in direct warfare with regional superpower Iran. Iranian weapons and interceptors could be seen flashing over the sky at night.

"I think it was quite scary when in the middle of the night we started hearing booming and we didn't know what it was, I mean we knew what it was, we didn't know to what extent it would be," said Jerusalem resident Cecile Smulowitz.

"But thank God the Israeli army came through, and so far it's quiet and we hope it would continue that way."

Iran mounted its attack in retaliation for a suspected Israeli air strike on Tehran's embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 which killed 13 people including two Iranian generals. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied carrying out the attack but is widely believed to have done so.