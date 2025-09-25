<p>Israeli forces struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV and residents said, a day after the group claimed a drone attack on a hotel in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat.</p><p>The strisraelikes are the latest in more than a year of attacks and counterstrikes between Houthi militants in Yemen and Israel, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.</p>.At least 20 injured after drone strike on Israel's Eilat: Reports.<p>Yemeni residents told Reuters that the strikes were directed at areas in the south and west of Sanaa.</p><p>Al Masirah TV did not give further details on the attack. There was no immediate comment from Israel.</p><p>The strikes took place while a pre-recorded speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi was airing.</p>