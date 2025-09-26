Menu
Homeworld

Italian deputy PM backs swift India-EU free trade pact finalisation

Antonio Tajani, after meeting S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal in New York, said India is a “priority country” and announced a €500 million measure to boost Italian exports.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:04 IST
World newsItalyEUTrade deal

