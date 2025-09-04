Menu
World

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the fashion house said in a statement.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 13:36 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 13:36 IST
World news

