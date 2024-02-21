It's never too late to be a style influencer

The accompanying photos were taken by her longtime partner, Calvin Lom, 66, a retired cyclotron engineer. (Today the pair live in Peekskill, New York.) A five-year stint as a sought-after fashion influencer -- @iconaccidental on Instagram -- was her next big career step.

Then came the identity crisis and loss of self.

Her triumphs, transformations and troubles, not to mention her truths, are recounted in her book, "How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly From the Accidental Icon," which will be published in March by Plume, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

"The book is a compilation of essays starting when I turned 60 in 2013 until the present time," Slater said. "It's a book about reinvention and things that I've learned. How I became an accidental icon, and experiences that happened to me. It culminates when I have this crisis of values."

(The following interview has been edited and condensed.)

How did you go from being a full-time social worker to the Accidental Icon?

In 2014 I was doing very heavy work that focused on trauma, child and sexual abuse, and the child welfare system. I needed to do something creative, because for me, that's life saving. Professors and people told me I had great style. When the blog suggestion came up, I wanted to dig into that. I was always interested in clothes and fashion. Clothes have always manifested who I want to be. I thought: "OK. I can do that. I know how to do a website. I can make this happen."

How did you know what to focus on?

There was a big hole for women my age, who were like me, urban, intellectual and invested in their life and career. The blog I wanted to write didn't exist. I wanted to engage with a community of women who wanted to think and talk about fashion as a way to express identity. I never had a target market.