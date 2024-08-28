Japan braces for Typhoon Shanshan, heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Tokyo: Japan on Wednesday braced for Typhoon Shanshan, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast, forcing airlines and railways to cancel some services over the coming days.

Shanshan is expected to strike Japan's southwestern Kyushu island over the next few days, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it may issue a special warning to Kagoshima prefecture.

"Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far," the JMA warned.